City gathering feedback about Victoria Promenade changes

The city hosted a public consultation session Saturday to gather feedback about the Victoria Promenade's current layout with bike lanes and one-way traffic.

Area residents have previously told CTV News Edmonton they were upset that about 20 parking stalls were removed from the promenade this summer to make room for bike lanes, flexposts and curbs between 116 and 121 streets.

Jessica Lamarre, the city's safe mobility director, said in a statement that the promenade redesign is a pilot project to test a new safe and accessible space for people of all ages and abilities to walk, roll or bike.

"Through public feedback and technical expertise, the City of Edmonton's Bike Plan identified this area as a substandard route," Lamarre said.

"It was determined as substandard because the road carries too much traffic at speeds that are too high for cyclists of all ages and abilities to feel comfortable sharing the road."

The project is now being evaluated, Lamarre added, with a final evaluation expected to be publicly shared at the end of November.

Donna Hamar attended the consultation to share concerns about the lack of parking and the confusion the one-way road creates.

"We are not against bike lanes," Hamar said. "We are just saying having both ways on the south side so that you can have bikes there, the cars and the parking. Then you are serving everyone."

Jo Rennie said the popular walking area overlooking the North Saskatchewan River valley is now cluttered by the "ugliness" of the green posts and bollards.

"The Victoria Promenade was one of the most beautiful streets in Edmonton," Rennie added. "Now it's an embarrassment."

The city plans to keep the project in place until at least spring 2023, with "minor adjustments" to be made based on community feedback. To provide feedback, complete the city's online survey.