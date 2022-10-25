City looking at redevelopment of surface parking lots downtown

The City of Edmonton is looking at phasing out downtown surface parking lots operating without proper licenses. (Brandon Lynch/CTV News Edmonton) The City of Edmonton is looking at phasing out downtown surface parking lots operating without proper licenses. (Brandon Lynch/CTV News Edmonton)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island