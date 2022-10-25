City looking at redevelopment of surface parking lots downtown

The City of Edmonton is looking at how to reshape the downtown landscape.

The Urban Planning Committee passed a motion Tuesday to explore options for phasing out some of downtown's surface parking lots.

Coun. Ashley Salvador said part of the intention behind the motion is to find avenues for redevelopment of surface lots without permits. She added that other uses for the land would better serve the downtown community and the city.

"We have a significant number of surface parking lots in our downtown core, many of which do not contain a development permit," Salvador said.

"And, of course, surface parking lots are not the first thing that comes to mind when we're thinking about a vibrant walkable bustling downtown."

Based on previous studies done by the city, Salvador said Edmonton already has ample available parking downtown. The study will focus on unlicensed lots and will account for the parking needs by downtown businesses.

"The intention is not to get rid of all parking downtown. Absolutely not," Salvador said.

"It really comes down to creating a vibrant downtown and a safe downtown."

Councillors will discuss the results of the report in June.