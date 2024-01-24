City of Edmonton grants more than $40K for winter patios

The City of Edmonton, through a winter patio grant, is writing more than $40,000 worth of cheques so local businesses can create patios.

"Thanks to the Winter Patio Grant, our brewery’s patio can be transformed into a warm and welcoming winter destination," said Rhys Oswald, owner of Omen Brewing in the Hazeldean neighbourhood.

"We're grateful for the opportunity to provide an extended and enjoyable experience for our customers, fostering community engagement even in winter."

The grant supports the creation of welcoming outdoor winter gatherings at restaurants, bars and cafes.

In an interview with CTV News Edmonton, the city said the maximum budget for the grant was $40,000, however, they spent a bit more because of demands from businesses.

The grant provided up to $2,000 per business to spend on eligible winter patio expenses.

Twenty-seven businesses were awarded the grant in 2023-24.

The initiative aligns with the city's WinterCity Strategy and Vibrant Streets Program.

"A few years ago there were only a handful of businesses that offered a winter patio experience, and now we’re seeing over 30 locations across the city choosing to embrace that opportunity," said Isla Tanaka, the city’s WinterCity planner.

"The winter season is easier for everyone when we are intentional about enjoying what it has to offer. This is also a great way to support Edmonton’s small businesses."

The grant hopes to promote community engagement, support the local economy, increase vibrancy of the city and help businesses adapt with seasonal changes.

Delighted about the grant, Oswald expects weekends to be busy.

"I think we will have people waiting for the seats to be honest with you … especially on the weekends."

A list of businesses sporting winter patios can be found online.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Adel Ahmed