City of Edmonton, Oilers Entertainment Group hosting fans for Game 4 rally
As the Oilers prepare for Game 4 against the Calgary Flames, excitement is building for fans in the capital region.
The Oilers beat the Flames 4-1 on Sunday, with Evander Kane getting a natural hat trick, the first time an Oilers player has done that since 1991.
Oilers Entertainment Group president Stew MacDonald said that Sunday's game at Rogers Place was the loudest ever, and had an impact on the Oilers performance.
"There's absolutely no question about that. And our big conversation in the building Sunday was, 'Has this reached or even eclipsed when we were in Rexall Place in 2006?' And that was sort of the high watermark for all of us," he said.
"They're (the fans) just able to reach new levels to deliver home ice advantage to this team."
A 'Let's Go Oilers!' community rally is being hosted from noon to 1 p.m. by the city in Churchill Square. Two pairs of tickets to Tuesday night's game will be given away.
The rally will include the mayor and councillors, Oilers alumni, Hunter the Lynx, and the Orange and Blue Ice Crew.
Sunday night's game included appearances from Raffi Torres, who was part of the Oilers' 2006 Stanley Cup run, and Mike Krushelyski, who won three Stanley Cups with the Oilers during the dynasty years.
However, MacDonald wouldn't tell CTV News which alumni would attend Tuesday night's game.
"We are looking to add a little bit of elements of excitement… something special that may be unexpected in the game."
There are a limited number of Rogers Place concourse tickets for Game 4. Fans can also watch the game for free at Ice District, which opens at 5:30 p.m.
Churchill Square is also hosting an outdoor watching party.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada sending more artillery to Ukraine, 'crucial' to fight against Russia: Anand
Canada is sending an additional 20,000 rounds of ammunition to Ukraine for the Ukrainian military to use in its ongoing defence against the Russians. This ammunition—155mm calibre, as well as fuses and charge bags—is being donated, but comes at a cost of $98 million, according to the federal government.
BREAKING | Quebec language reform Bill 96 adopted in National Assembly
Bill 96, the provincial government's controversial legislation aimed at protecting the French language in Quebec, has been adopted in the National Assembly.
Power outages persist across Ontario and Quebec as death toll rises
Power outages caused by the powerful and deadly storm that swept across Ontario and Quebec on Saturday are stretching into another day, as hydro providers warned customers they could be waiting even longer for service to be fully restored.
Experts hope 'ring vaccination' will contain monkeypox outbreaks
An infectious disease expert believes monkeypox outbreaks can be contained by using a strategy called 'ring vaccination' – which means vaccinating all the close contacts of an infected person.
Baby formula: Health Canada monitoring 'potential' sunflower oil shortage
Health Canada says it is preparing for the possibility that a shortage of sunflower oil could further strain baby formula supplies in Canada.
11 killed in shooting attacks on 2 bars in Mexico
Eleven people, eight of them women, were killed in simultaneous shooting attacks on two bars in north-central Mexico, authorities said Tuesday.
Satellite images appear to show Russian ships loading up with Ukrainian grain in Crimea
Russia's theft of Ukrainian grain appears to be ramping up as it continues its war on the country, according to new satellite photos of the Crimean port of Sevastopol.
Mapping program Mounties struggled to open could have helped contain N.S. mass killer
A report looking into a mapping program the RCMP had access to -- but couldn't open -- during the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia concludes it could have helped contain the killer's rampage.
Amber Heard rests case in civil suit without calling Depp
Actor Amber Heard rested her case Tuesday in the civil suit between her and ex-husband Johnny Depp without calling Depp to the stand.
Calgary
-
Flames searching for answers to McDavid, Oilers with Edmonton eyeing 3-1 series lead
The Calgary Flames need to figure out a way to at least begin to contain Connor McDavid. The same goes for Leon Draisaitl. Evander Kane, too.
-
Okotoks man in Kia Optima clocked at 209 km/h outside Black Diamond
A 22-year-old Okotoks man will appear in court after a peace officer recorded him speeding at more than double the limit on an undivided highway on Victoria Day.
-
CTV News Calgary wins 2022 RTDNA Prairie Region Award
The Radio Television Digital News Association has recognized CTV News Calgary with a RTDNA Prairie Region Award.
Saskatoon
-
Blaze rips through Saskatoon residential building
A Saskatoon residential building was badly damaged by fire early Monday morning.
-
Signs of COVID-19 jump nearly 21% in Saskatoon's wastewater
The research team monitoring Saskatoon's wastewater for signs of COVID-19 has seen an increase.
-
Saskatoon police say 2 officers were hurt in stairwell scuffle with intoxicated man
Saskatoon police say it took four officers to subdue a suspect believed to be intoxicated.
Regina
-
Regina COVID-19 viral levels rebound in latest wastewater analysis: U of R
COVID-19 viral levels in Regina’s wastewater levels have bounced back up again in the latest analysis from the University of Regina, following several weeks of a downward trend.
-
New CBA rejected by CFL players: TSN report
A new collective bargaining agreement between the Canadian Football League (CFL) and Canadian Football League Players Association (CFLPA) has been turned down by the players, according to a TSN report.
-
'Network incident' forces Regina Public Schools to shutdown IT systems
The Regina Public School Division (RPSD) said a ‘network-wide’ incident over the long weekend has forced them to take their IT systems offline while an investigation is conducted.
Atlantic
-
Mapping program Mounties struggled to open could have helped contain N.S. mass killer
A report looking into a mapping program the RCMP had access to -- but couldn't open -- during the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia concludes it could have helped contain the killer's rampage.
-
Mask mandates end in all Atlantic Canadian schools, but health officials still recommend their use
For the first time in a long time, students, teachers and staff in all four Atlantic provinces are no longer required to wear a mask while in public schools.
-
Active 2022 Atlantic hurricane season expected, with up to 21 named storms
The Atlantic hurricane season, which spans from June 1 to Nov. 30, is expected to be a busy one. Experts from the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration out of the United States, along with those from the Canadian Hurricane Centre, released predictions for the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane season Tuesday.
Toronto
-
Monkeypox patients in Ontario must be isolated in health-care settings
Health-care workers treating patients with monkeypox should use proper N95 masks, eye protection and isolation protocols similar to those of COVID-19, officials say.
-
What to do if your food spoiled during power outages caused by Ontario’s storm
With more than one-thousand people in Toronto still living in the dark after a violent storm tore through parts of Ontario over the weekend, many are grappling with a fridge and freezer full of spoiled food.
-
Ontario election 2022 platform guide: What are the parties promising?
CTVNewsToronto.ca has compiled a list of some of the major pledges made by the leaders of the province’s four major parties.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Quebec language reform Bill 96 adopted in National Assembly
Bill 96, the provincial government's controversial legislation aimed at protecting the French language in Quebec, has been adopted in the National Assembly.
-
Quebec lawyers vow to take Bill 96, the 'most gratuitous use of power,' to the UN
Bill 96 is 'the most gratuitous use of power I've ever seen,' said lawyer Julius Grey as he unveiled the plan by a committee of Quebec lawyers to challenge the new law, including going to the UN if necessary.
-
Some Quebecers will likely wait weeks before severely damaged power lines are fixed
After this weekend's fierce storm, some Quebecers are being told to hunker down and get ready to live on generators, or without power, for several weeks.
Ottawa
-
LIVE AT 4 P.M.
LIVE AT 4 P.M. | Ottawa officials to give update on storm cleanup
Tens of thousands of people across the Ottawa region are still without power Tuesday morning as hydro crews continue repair work following Saturday's massive storm.
-
Spoiled food: City of Ottawa adds more disposal bins
The city of Ottawa is setting up disposal bins at locations across the city for residents to get rid of food spoiled because of the ongoing power outages.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ottawa steady over long weekend
Ottawa Public Health is reporting a steady number of COVID-19 patients over the long weekend.
Kitchener
-
Brantford woman killed during Saturday's storm
The woman killed at Pinehurst Lake Conservation Area during Saturday's storm has now been identified as Shelby Humble-Neale of Brantford.
-
Storm cleanup continues in Waterloo region, Kitchener’s largest high school closed
The largest high school in Kitchener has been closed Tuesday due to a power outage, as the area continues to recover from Saturday's storm.
-
Apple trees planted at former residential school in Brantford
The apple tree holds heavy significance for survivors of the residential school, which closed in 1970.
Northern Ontario
-
City lifts fire ban in Greater Sudbury
Effective immediately, Greater Sudbury is lifting the fire ban that was declared May 11.
-
Police say impaired golf cart driver refused to pull over
A 36-year-old Kirkland Lake resident has been charged following an incident May 22 involving a golf cart driver who refused to stop for police.
-
Vandals leave broken glass strewn across North Bay playground
Thomson Park playground is temporarily closed as officials deal with vandalism that has rendered the park unsafe.
Winnipeg
-
'It's overwhelming': Manitoba premier, officials, get an aerial view of flood-stricken Whiteshell
Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson, along with government officials took an aerial tour of the Whiteshell Provincial Park on Tuesday as the area deals with significant floodwaters.
-
Crash on St. James Bridge sends one to hospital, closes lanes through rush hour
One person is in hospital after a crash on the St. James Bridge Tuesday afternoon.
-
Winnipeg Police looking for 'people of interest' in 21st homicide investigation
The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for the public's help to identify two women considered people of interest in the homicide of a Winnipeg woman.
Vancouver
-
'They have a right to be angry': Trudeau says residential school legacy ongoing
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says it's been a difficult year for many since the discovery of unmarked graves at residential schools and those expressing anger are justified in doing so.
-
Former CFL wide receiver's sentencing date rescheduled in B.C. for 2009 murder
The sentencing of former Canadian Football League wide receiver Joshua Boden for the murder of a woman in 2009 has been rescheduled to June 16.
-
2 B.C. men ordered to pay $13,000 for illegally hunting 3 moose
Two B.C. men have been ordered to pay thousands of dollars and were handed hunting bans in connection to the poaching of three moose.
Vancouver Island
-
2 rescued after boat catches fire, sinks off Vancouver Island
Two people were rescued after their boat caught fire off Qualicum Beach, B.C., north of Parksville, on Monday afternoon.
-
'It doesn't take long before it's too late': 6 cases of flesh-eating disease found in Vancouver Island dogs
Six cases of a rare and often fatal flesh-eating disease have been detected in dogs on Vancouver Island in recent months.
-
NEW
NEW | Victoria's first electric transit bus to hit the road this fall
Victoria's first electric transit bus is scheduled to enter service this fall as BC Transit embarks on its goal of fielding an all-electric fleet provincewide by 2040.