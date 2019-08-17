Thousands of runners from around the world are set to hit the ground running in Edmonton Sunday for the 28th annual Edmonton Marathon.

Hundreds of volunteers have been putting up hundreds of sections of fencing to help get ready for the massive event, including the thousands of participation medals.

“We've been setting up the medals so that they can be handed out with efficiency as people are coming across the finish line and each colour represents a different race,” said Michelle Meredith, a volunteer for the marathon.

The race will kick off around 7 a.m. Sunday with the singing of the national anthem by a Canadian soldier, along with Japenese drummers, bagpipers and the Edmonton Eskimos cheerleading team along the route to cheer athletes on.

“There's nothing like the sound of somebody cheering you on from the sideline to motivate you, to inspire you,” said Running Room Founder John Stanton. “And that kind of synergy and energy coming from the crowd is what really makes the difference for the marathoner.”

Motorists should also take note of the race, with the city expecting major traffic delays downtown and west to 142 Street from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

If any driver tries to drive across the race course, the city says the full closure of Jasper Avenue from 95 Street to 109 Street could take you up to an hour to drive across.

Public transit is the preferred mode of transportation for runners and spectators, however there will be some parking available.

“Chateau Lacombe is a good place to get parking in that area and all along 100 Avenue,” said Stanton.

The marathon is a 2020 Boston Marathon qualifier.

With files from CTV Edmonton’s Amanda Anderson