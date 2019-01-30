

CTV Edmonton





The City of Edmonton says the number of people who have been caught speeding by photo or laser radar, or automated enforcement, has been on the decline for the last few years.

In 2018, 378,619 tickets were handed out by photo and laser radar, down from 458,508 tickets handed out in 2017 and 522,780 in 2016.

The top 10 sites where tickets were issued in 2018 are as follows:

Gateway Boulevard at Ellerslie Road NB Stony Plain Road between 178 - 182 Street WB Whitemud Drive between 50 - 75 Street WB Yellowhead Trail at 7710 Yellowhead Trail WB Anthony Henday Drive and Yellowhead Trail SB Yellowhead Trail and Anthony Henday Drive EB Anthony Henday Drive and Ray Gibbon Drive EB 82 Avenue between 91 - 95A Street WB 82 Avenue between 89 - 87 Street EB Whitemud Drive at 50 Street WB

While tickets from photo and laser are down, tickets from intersection cameras are up. In 2018, 15,523 tickets were issued for drivers running red lights, up from 13,793 in 2017. The city also issued 138,298 tickets for speeding caught by intersection cameras in 2018, up from 133,659 in 2017.

The city says revenue from speed enforcement does not go into general revenue; instead it’s spent on traffic safety programs. The Edmonton Police Service received $22M from automated enforcement in 2018.