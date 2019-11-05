With construction for the Valley Line West and Southeast underway, the City of Edmonton is continuing to plan the Metro Line extension.

The Metro Line, which currently runs from Churchill Station to NAIT, opened in 2015.

The extension would add stops at Blatchford, 132 Avenue, Griesbach, 145 Avenue, Castle Downs, 127 Street, 137 Street and Campbell Road, with a Park & Ride.

On YouTube, the city says "the project will move forward when funding becomes available."

After receiving feedback during Phase 1, the city is holding another public information session on Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the Castle Downs Family YMCA.