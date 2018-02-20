City staff presented plans to upgrade a section of trail in Edmonton’s river valley Tuesday; their designs included a promenade that would be added to the existing trail.

The plans outlined two designs for an extended promenade on the north side of the river, starting just west of the Groat Bridge, and extending to the new Walterdale Bridge.

Generally, the designs would include the existing bike trail along River Valley Road, but the path would be wider, and could feature viewing decks and accommodate vendors.

Mayor Don Iveson is partial to a plan that would have elements from both proposed designs, and include access to areas closer to the water.

“There is a real thirst to get not just into the river valley, but down to the river’s edge itself,” Iveson said.

Iveson would like to see access to areas closer to the water along the entire two kilometre stretch.

“I wouldn’t want to do this up and down all the river valley, but I think in this particular place if we’re going to do it somewhere,” Iveson said.

City officials had meant for council to wait a couple of years before moving forward with the plan, but Iveson said he would like some progress made earlier.

“Under the right circumstances then I think we could secure funding for the next infrastructure cycle, and then it would be within the next three to five years,” Iveson said.

Ward 3 Councillor Jon Dziadyk said he wants to make sure everyone impacted has a chance to weigh in on the project before any work is done.

“This, I believe would have a positive impact to the river valley and the experience, but it’s going to have a dramatic impact for sure, and we don’t know that’s what everyone wants right now,” Dziadyk said.

As for the cost, it’s too early to determine a potential price tag for the project – city officials will seek public feedback first.

Edmontonians will have a chance to give feedback on the two design options in the coming months.

With files from Jeremy Thompson