

CTV Edmonton





The City of Edmonton has issued a warning to residents about door to door salespeople posing as city inspectors.

They said sales people tell the homeowner they must agree to a furnace or water heater inspection. Then they pressure the person into buying household energy appliances.

“Sales representatives engaging in pushy door-to-door sales tactics or coercing homeowners into fake inspections under threat of punitive City action should be reported,” said Steve Goodwin, chief plumbing and gas inspector with the City of Edmonton.

He said the city does not conduct unannounced inspections or sell home energy appliances.

The Alberta government banned door-to-door sales of energy products in 2017.

Residents are encouraged to report these encounters to Service Alberta online or at 780-427-4088.