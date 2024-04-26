CKUA fundraises $1.1M to stay on the air but says 'it's not over'

CKUA Radio launched its spring fundraising campaign Friday morning in an effort to prevent shutting its doors for good.

The 96-year-old broadcaster will have two special live-broadcasts from the Alberta Hotel located at 9804 Jasper Avenue. Friday's fundraiser ran from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. with a musical performance by The Brasstactics and Saturday's event will run from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

With more than 5,000 contributions, CKUA and Albertans have raised $1.1 million so far, surpassing the original goal of $775,000 for the event. The radio station needs to raise $3 million by the end of September in order to stay on the air.

"The outpouring of support, donations and just well wishes has been beyond imaginable," said Marc Carnes, CEO of CKUA. "One of my staff members says it's like the world's biggest group hug."

"But it’s not over, and we’re not where we need to be yet."

On April 17, Carnes addressed the public regarding the future of the radio station. Carnes stated that the combined forces of inflation, the state of Edmonton's downtown office real estate market and post-pandemic realities have all contributed to the financial woes for the company.

CKUA will continue fundraising during another special live-broadcast on Saturday for an edition of 'Natch’l Blues Live' with hosts Holger Peterson and Cam Hayden. There will be brisket sandwiches and hoagies available to purchase at the event.

"We're a community. We're connected across the miles, digitally and through terrestrial radio," said Carnes. "That connection between our hosts and musicians and the people who listen and support us, it's so powerful."

CKUA was owned by the Alberta government in the 1940's as part of the Access Education Network but was decommissioned in 1997 overnight. Luckily through donations from the public, they were able to make a comeback six weeks later.

CKUA's spring fundraising event runs until Sunday, April 28 and you can donate to the cause by clicking the link.