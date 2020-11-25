EDMONTON -- A Christmas-themed pop-up cocktail bar opened Wednesday hoping to bring holiday cheer to Edmonton.

The Miracle Cocktail Bar at CRAFT Beer Market is an immersive Christmas experience with over 1000 decorations filling the bar's 6,000-square foot space.

The transformation from regular bar to Christmas spectacular took 'a couple hundred elf hours' according to Tyler Rygus, VP of Marketing for CRAFT Beer Market.

"It's essentially an overdone version of a Christmas bar," said Rygus.

"Clark Griswold meets Buddy the Elf."

The pop-up cocktail bar was founded in New York in 2014, expanded to four locations the following year, and went worldwide in 2016.

The bar offers specialty Christmas-themed cocktails that come in 'delightfully-tacky' glassware.

"Realistically our goal with everything that we've done here was just spread a little bit of cheer and merriment over the Christmas season," said Rygus.

Rygus says the bar is following the provincial guidelines put in place Tuesday, and reminds patrons to only visit with other members of their household or two-person cohort if they live alone.

The festive pop-up starts at 4 p.m. daily until Dec. 31, and reservations are recommended due to COVID-19 restrictions.

CRAFT Beer Market in downtown Edmonton is one of only five bars in Canada to host the pop-up.