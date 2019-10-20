An Edmonton Oilers minor leaguer is getting props for his sportsmanlike text message after he knocked out a Calgary Flames prospect in a fight Saturday night.

Colby Cave is a centre for the Bakersfield Condors, the American Hockey League farm team for the Oilers.

The Condors were playing the Stockton Heat, the Flames' farm team, in California.

In the first period, Cave dropped the gloves with Heat forward Martin Pospisil and knocked him to the ground with a right hook.

Pospisil didn't immediately get up and there was concern for his well-being. He was eventually able to skate off the rink on his own.

But it was Cave's follow-up text to Pospisil that had many fans praising the prospect, including Pospisil himself.

"What a great guy," Pospisil said of his opponent. "I don't remember anything what happened last night…so that's good. Looking forward for rematch."

He tweeted the message along with a screenshot of a text sent by Cave making sure he was OK.

What a great guy @Cavemn10 �� I don’t remember anything What happened last night.. so That’s Good. Looking foward for rematch... #Whatdoesntkillyoumakesyoustronger pic.twitter.com/8uKNpFpAIL — Martin Pospisil (@mpospisil91) October 20, 2019

"You're a tough kid and I respect a guy that stands up for himself. Hope you have a quick recovery buddy," he wrote.

The exchange had fans praising both players for leaving their pugilism on ice.

Classy you are one tough dude cant wait to see you with the big club �� — Chilla���� (@Chilla_Killa123) October 20, 2019

omfg that’s so cute — ツ (@nhlbecca) October 20, 2019

As Don Cherry would say, “A couple of beauties right there, I tell ya”.



Glad to hear you are ok. #ClassAct — Hypnotist MarcSavard (@marcsavard) October 20, 2019

The Condors are 2-2-1 so far this season, while the Oilers have gone 7-1, one of their hottest starts in years.