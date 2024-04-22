EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Watch: Moose seen walking in Mill Woods

    Share

    Two moose were seen walking in southeast Edmonton late Saturday night.

    A home surveillance camera caught two moose walking in the middle of a residential road in Mill Woods just before 10 p.m.

    At the end of the video, the moose can be seen leaving the road as a vehicle heads toward them.

    Watch the video at the top of this story.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News