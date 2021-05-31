EDMONTON -- Closing arguments concluded on Monday in the trial of an Edmonton music teacher accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old former student.

Alyssa Tungul, 30, has pleaded not guilty to charges of sexual assault and unlawful touching of a person under the age of 16.

Her former student has alleged the two had sex and oral sex in 2016 on multiple occasions with most of them occuring inside her vehicle while it was parked in public places including alleys, a Dairy Queen parking lot and under a bridge.

He's now 20 years old and his identity is protected by a court-ordered publication ban.

The case is being heard by judge alone in Alberta Court of Queen's Bench in Edmonton.

Justice Susan Bercov reserved her decision until a later date that will be set at hearing set for June 25.

On Monday, Tungul's lawyer said she denies anything sexual happened on most of those occasions.

Brian Vail said Tungul kept up a relationship with the teen after he graduated into high school and away from where she was teaching as she did with many former students.

Vail said the teen was struggling academically and Tungul thought she could help.

Tungul has admitted to having sex and oral sex once with the former student, but said the former student forced himself on her.

She has testified while the two sometimes met, it was to discuss his situation and not for sex.

Her lawyer also challenged the former student's testimony around details of the alleged sex assaults, describing Tungul as a "stoic, introverted person" who wouldn't repeatedly take the risk of engaging in public sex.

Tungul was suspended with pay from teaching after charges were filed in May 2019.

Crown prosecutor Damon Macleod asked the judge to consider Tungul's position of power and authority over her former student, noting she was 26 years old at the time of the alleged offences.

"There is a significant power differential here."

He also cited a "startling lack of professionalism" in her alleged actions, calling them "outrageous."