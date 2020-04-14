EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Oilers and the family of Colby Cave have teamed up to create a memorial fund in honour of the late hockey player.

The Colby Cave Memorial Fund will help cover the costs of community programs with an emphasis on mental health as well as a providing access to sports for underprivileged children.

"Colby was a respected and admired teammate, family member and friend to so many across the hockey community and community at large," team president Bob Nicholson said in a release.

Cave died at the age of 25 on April 11 following a brain bleed.

"Though our time with him on earth was cut short, I am grateful that the whole world can now see how incredible my husband was and how lucky I am to be his wife," said his partner Emily.

"Colby would be humbled by the Colby Cave Memorial Fund, and I am looking forward to continuing his legacy alongside the Edmonton Oilers and the rest of the hockey community."

Donations to the fund are being accepted at the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation in Cave's memory.

