Commuters asked to avoid school bus crash scene in Glenwood
A school bus was involved in a crash the morning of Oct. 25, 2021, 167 Street and 100 Avenue.
EDMONTON -
An Edmonton school bus was involved in a crash Monday morning.
Motorists were asked to avoid the scene at 167 Street and 100 Avenue.
It’s not known what happened or if anyone was hurt.
This is a developing news story. More to come...
