EDMONTON -- The city is planning a system-wide shutdown of the LRT next weekend to test its new signaling system.

The disruptions will begin on Thursday, Feb. 25, and Friday, Feb. 26, when the Metro Line will close and transit users will have to use bus routes #8 or #9 to travel between Churchill and NAIT.

During this time, Capital Line trains will continue to run every 15 minutes between Century Park and Clareview.

On Saturday, Feb. 27, and Sunday, Feb. 28, both lines will shut down and the city will run replacement buses between Century Park and Clareview.

In a news release, the city said "once testing and commissioning is complete, a decision will be made on when Edmonton's LRT system can switch over to the new Alstom system."

The city added the switch could occur as early as March 1.

In the spring of 2019, Alstom Transport Canada Inc. was hired by the City of Edmonton to design and install the system, after the city fired Thales following years of delays.