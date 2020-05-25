EDMONTON -- Concordia University of Edmonton will remain a virtual centred learning environment during the fall semester.

“By continuing to offer predominantly virtual courses, we will provide our students with exceptional learning experiences while limiting non-essential travel and reducing the further spread of COVID-19.” Said Dr. Tim Loreman, President of CUE.

Limited exception will be granted for courses and programs requiring in-person interaction and experiential learning.

All on-campus courses will be delivered safely with strict adherence to public health regulations.

While some campus facilities will be open in September, residences will stay closed. Concordia will also enforce a number of regulations:

Physical distancing at all times

Requiring the use of non-medical masks when distancing is not possible

Limiting the number of people on campus

Encouraging safe forms of social interaction

Enhancing campus sanitation practices

As well, visitors will not be permitted on campus, and any person demonstrating symptoms of COVID-19 will be asked to leave CUE immediately.

“Our top priorities are the health and safety of our community, and being able to deliver the same high-quality classes, programs, and services that our students have come to expect,” said Dr. Loreman. “Now, more than ever, it is important for our students to be able to commit to their education and access the supports they require to be successful.”

Concordia hopes to welcome all of its students back to campus in January of 2021.