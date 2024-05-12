Connor McDavid's playmaking will be key in Oilers' Game 3 vs. Canucks
The Edmonton Oilers come home for Games 3 and 4 of the Stanley Cup Playoff series against the Vancouver Canucks with a chance to take control of the series. That opportunity begins when the Oilers host the Canucks in Game 3 Sunday night.
Edmonton evened the series with a 4-3 overtime win at Vancouver on Friday night as the Oilers tied it early in the third period and Evan Bouchard scored 5:38 into the extra session.
"I thought there was a lot of resilience," Oilers captain Connor McDavid said. "I thought we were a bit unlucky to be down going into the third, but we stuck with it and hung in there all night. I thought everybody battled so hard to get this one, so this was a big one and it feels good to be tied going home."
They came home tied due in large part to McDavid. In Game 1 he was held shotless for the first time in his 56-game playoff career. In Game 2 McDavid and Leon Draisaitl each had a goal and three assists, and Stuart Skinner made 16 saves for the Oilers, the No. 2 seed from the Pacific Division.
When McDavid was on the ice, the Oilers registered 37 shot attempts to just eight for the Canucks, the No. 1 seed from the Pacific.
McDavid has at least one assist in all seven playoff games, tying the Oilers record set by Mark Messier in 1989. Draisaitl's goal was his 37th in the playoffs in his 56th game.
The Canucks will have to do a better job on McDavid and Draisaitl in Game 3.
"They're good players, but we made it easy on them," Vancouver's J.T. Miller said. "We didn't win our battles and they were able to play in the (offensive) zone, and once they get in there, they're very hard to get it off of. ... We were one and done all night and started in the (defensive) zone a lot and stayed in the (defensive) zone."
Nikita Zadorov had a goal and an assist, Miller had two assists, and Arturs Silovs made 27 saves for the Canucks, who had leads of 2-1 and 3-2.
Draisaitl was questionable for the game after missing the final 7:58 of the second period in Game 1 with an undisclosed injury but showed no ill effects in Game 2 and was paired on the same line with McDavid for the first time in these playoffs, with Zach Hyman on left wing.
"We felt that if he played left wing, we could protect him," Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said of Draisaitl. "But there was no needing to protect him the way he played tonight and obviously, the way that line was playing, we weren't going to put him back to center and just continued to play him there."
Vancouver coach Rick Tocchet said the Canucks need to do a better job handling the puck in Game 3.
"When they made the press in the third, I just thought we were a little hot potato with the puck," Tocchet said. "When somebody's on your back and you have the puck, your heart rate should never be 200, it should be the same because you have possession. ... We've got to make sure that going into Game 3 we are composed with the puck."
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'My family doctor just fired me': Ontario patients frustrated with de-rostering
Dozens of Ontarians are expressing frustration in the province’s health-care system after their family doctors either dropped them as patients or threatened to after they sought urgent care elsewhere.
Solar storm puts on brilliant light show across the globe, but no serious problems reported
A powerful solar storm put on an amazing skyward light show across the globe overnight but has caused what appeared to be only minor disruptions to the electric power grid, communications and satellite positioning systems.
'It was violent': Police tear down U of A pro-Palestinian encampment Saturday morning
Multiple people at the protest camp torn down at the University of Alberta campus Saturday say police's actions against protesters were "violent" and "disproportionate."
Edibles, armchairs and adapters: Here are the recalls for this week
Health Canada announced various product recalls this week, including electric adapters, armchairs, cannabis edibles and vehicle components.
'I am angry': Alberta farmers will continue fight over world class motorsport resort
The rolling hills leading to the hamlet of Rosebud are dotted with sprawling farms and cattle pastures -- and a sign sporting a simple message: No Race Track.
Mother's Day movies that pull at ALL the heartstrings
This Mother's Day Weekend, take a look at some of the most emotional movies inspired by moms.
Potentially toxic chemicals hide in our drinking water and countless household objects, and they're not going anywhere
For decades, North Bay, Ontario's water supply has harboured chemicals associated with liver and developmental issues, cancer and complications with pregnancy. It's far from the only city with that problem.
Suspect sought after fatal slashing in downtown Toronto
Police are searching for a suspect in a homicide investigation after a man was slashed in downtown Toronto on Sunday.
Atlanta Hawks win 2024 NBA Draft Lottery, secure No. 1 overall pick
The Atlanta Hawks won the NBA draft lottery on Sunday, landing the No. 1 pick and a potential cornerstone player in a year where there’s no clear-cut choice.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
Sunday morning collision between vehicle and cyclist sends 1 to hospital
A vehicle collided with a cyclist Sunday morning in southeast Calgary.
-
Air quality statement issued for Calgary Sunday morning as soccer games cancelled
A special air quality statement was issued for Calgary Sunday morning.
-
U.S. delivers some of its strongest public criticism of Israel's conduct of the war in Gaza
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday delivered some of the Biden administration’s strongest public criticism yet of Israel’s conduct of the war in Gaza.
Lethbridge
-
Medicine Hat, Alta., police arrest local man in child luring case
Thousands of messages were sent between a teenage girl in the U.S. and an Alberta man posing as a young boy, a police investigation has revealed.
-
Southern Alberta farmers optimistic after recent rainfall
After a dry winter, southern Alberta farmers were expecting it to be another tough growing season.
-
Rural crime in decline: southern Alberta RCMP
Rural crime is on the decline, the RCMP said in a media statement released by the Southern Alberta District (SAD) late Wednesday afternoon.
Saskatoon
-
No one injured in residential blaze, Saskatoon fire department says
The Saskatoon Fire Department says no one was injured in a fire in the Queen Elizabeth neighbourhood on Saturday evening.
-
'It would change my life': Saskatchewan singer vying for $1 million on Canada's Got Talent final
Prince Albert singer Rebecca Strong is on the cusp of achieving a dream on Canada’s Got Talent as she stands among the final eight contestants.
-
Girls take flight with free lessons in Saskatoon
Mitchinson Flight Centre in Saskatoon helped girls soar on Saturday with their annual "Girls Take Flight" event.
Regina
-
'We are part of the community': Annual Sikh Day Parade packs Regina streets
The 8th annual Nagar Kirtan Parade packed the streets of Regina on Saturday, bringing the Regina Sikh community and people from surrounding areas together.
-
IN PICTURES: Geomagnetic solar storm brings northern lights to southern Sask.
As a geomagnetic solar storm swept through Earth on Friday, people in southern Saskatchewan were able to experience a rare display of northern lights.
-
'It would change my life': Saskatchewan singer vying for $1 million on Canada's Got Talent final
Prince Albert singer Rebecca Strong is on the cusp of achieving a dream on Canada’s Got Talent as she stands among the final eight contestants.
Vancouver
-
'Increased fire activity' expected for Fort Nelson, B.C., blaze
A wildfire near Fort Nelson, B.C., that forced thousands to flee their homes grew almost 800 hectares overnight Saturday, according to officials.
-
0pening of Kitsilano Pool delayed due to 'unforeseen' repairs
When the city's outdoor pools reopen for the summer on the May long weekend, Kitsilano Pool will remain shuttered.
-
Man killed in New Westminster crash: police
A crash in New Westminster Saturday left one man dead, according to authorities.
Vancouver Island
-
Northern lights put on a show across B.C.
Like skywatchers across Canada, B.C. residents were treated to a dazzling display late Friday night and early Saturday morning.
-
4th Indian national arrested, charged with murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar
Homicide investigators in B.C. say murder charges have been laid against a fourth Indian national in connection to the killing of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar outside a Surrey gurdwara last year.
-
Wildfire that forced evacuation of Fort Nelson, B.C., caused by tree falling on wires, mayor says
The wildfire that prompted the evacuation of more than 3,000 people near Fort Nelson, B.C., was caused by a tree falling on wires, according to the municipality's mayor.
Toronto
-
'My family doctor just fired me': Ontario patients frustrated with de-rostering
Dozens of Ontarians are expressing frustration in the province’s health-care system after their family doctors either dropped them as patients or threatened to after they sought urgent care elsewhere.
-
Toronto police release suspect photos in PATH assault investigation
Toronto police are looking to identify a man who allegedly assaulted two people in Toronto’s PATH walkway system in separate incidents last week.
-
Suspect sought after fatal slashing in downtown Toronto
Police are searching for a suspect in a homicide investigation after a man was slashed in downtown Toronto on Sunday.
Montreal
-
Adopted daughter in the Netherlands reunited with sister in Montreal and mother in Colombia, 40 years later
Two daughters and a mother were reunited online 40 years later thanks to a DNA kit and a Zoom connection despite living on three separate continents and speaking different languages.
-
UQAM students join McGill and set up second pro-Palestinian encampment in Montreal
A student group at UQAM announced on Sunday that a second pro-Palistinian encampment is being erected in Montreal.
-
Dead body found in Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal borough, police investigating
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating a suspicious death in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough after a man's body was discovered on Sunday morning.
Atlantic
-
Firefighters respond to major fire at business in Bathurst, N.B.
Firefighters are responding to a major structure fire in Bathurst, N.B.
-
Fredericton Marathon sees high participation, world record 'joggling' attempt
They were told it would likely take another year to recover from the pandemic that saw many marathon events cancelled, but Fredericton Marathon organizers say this year’s participation is up 25 per cent over last year – bringing them back to pre-pandemic numbers.
-
One dead after two-vehicle crash in Wolfville Ridge, N.S.
Kings District RCMP is investigating after a collision in Wolfville Ridge, N.S., left one man dead on Saturday.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba battling two wildfires around Flin Flon and The Pas, evacuation orders in effect
The province says several government agencies are currently responding to two wildfires around Flin Flon and The Pas.
-
Homicide investigation closes stretch of Portage Avenue
Winnipeg police closed a stretch of Portage Avenue on Sunday morning because of a homicide investigation.
-
Parts of Manitoba under “high risk” air quality alerts
If you’re planning on going outside Sunday – take heed.
Ottawa
-
2 taken to hospital after 2-car crash on Richmond Road
Two people were taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Ottawa's west end on Sunday afternoon.
-
Ottawa pizzeria places among top 20 deep-dish pizzas in the world at international competition
An Ottawa pizzeria is being recognized as one of the top 20 deep-dish pizzas in the world.
-
Montreal man facing charges following contraband drone drop at Millhaven: OPP
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says a 40-year-old man from Montreal is facing charges following a suspected drone drop of unauthorized items at the Millhaven Institution.
Northern Ontario
-
37-year-old man dies following Sault police shooting
Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after a Sault Ste. Marie Police Service officer shot a 37-year-old man in the city’s west end on Saturday night.
-
'My family doctor just fired me': Ontario patients frustrated with de-rostering
Dozens of Ontarians are expressing frustration in the province’s health-care system after their family doctors either dropped them as patients or threatened to after they sought urgent care elsewhere.
-
WATCH
WATCH Dashcam video shows terrifying near-miss on two-lane northern Ontario highway
There were some scary moments for several people on a northern Ontario highway caught on video Thursday after a chain reaction following a truck fire.
Barrie
-
How moms throughout Simcoe County spent Mother's Day
Businesses throughout Simcoe County were busy on Sunday for Mother's Day, as families celebrated the day dedicated to moms.
-
A portion of Essa Road closed this week for Construction
Due to construction, motorists in Barrie who rely on Essa Road for their daily commute must plan alternative routes over the next few days.
-
One person killed, two injured in Innisfil crash
One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Innisfil Saturday morning.
Kitchener
-
Gunshots ring out in Kitchener neighbourhood
Waterloo regional police say no one was hurt during a daylight shooting in Kitchener.
-
Fatal crash investigation in Ohsweken
Six Nations Police are investigating a fatal crash in Ohsweken.
-
'My family doctor just fired me': Ontario patients frustrated with de-rostering
Dozens of Ontarians are expressing frustration in the province’s health-care system after their family doctors either dropped them as patients or threatened to after they sought urgent care elsewhere.
London
-
'It would be life changing': Poplar Hill Lions Club fundraising for wheelchair-accessible swing
Olivia McIntosh loves to swing. Unfortunately, in a wheelchair with cerebral palsy (CP) and a global delay, the 17-year old from Ilderton, Ont. needs at least two people to help lift her and get her seated.
-
Fire crews tackle east end blaze early Sunday morning
No injuries were reported after a garage fire spread into a vehicle early Sunday morning in the city’s east end.
-
PLAYOFF TRACKER
PLAYOFF TRACKER Knights outscore Generals 17-2 overall to take 2-0 series lead heading to Oshawa
It’s been an offensive clinic by the London Knights through the first two games of the OHL Championship Series. A 9-1 win over the Oshawa Generals Saturday night at Budweiser Gardens followed up an impressive 8-1 win Thursday as London has taken a 2-0 series lead.
Windsor
-
Teachers among those charged in underage prostitution investigation
Days after four people were charged in an underage prostitution investigation, it's been learned that two of the accused are reportedly employed by the University of Windsor and a high school in Essex.
-
'Here as long as it takes': UWindsor Liberation Zone continues
An organizer of the Liberation Zone on the campus of the University of Windsor said the demonstration, which entered its fourth day Sunday, has been rough with cold temperatures and rain, “But morale is high and people are still motivated to be out here.”
-
IN PICTURES
IN PICTURES The northern lights were visible across Windsor-Essex. Take a look
The most powerful geomagnetic storm in the past 20 years resulted in some awe-inspiring images captured by people all across Windsor-Essex.