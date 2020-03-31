EDMONTON -- Connor McDavid has been voted as the National Hockey League's best forward in a poll of his peers with an overwhelming 68 per cent of votes.

The Edmonton Oilers forward had 97 points, including 34 goals, in just 64 games during the 2019-2020 season.

Pittsburgh Penguins forward Sidney Crosby came in a distant second in the "best forward" poll with just under 15 per cent of responses. Players did, however, rank Crosby ahead of McDavid when asked to name one player they'd want on their team to win one game.

The results came from the National Hockey League Players' Association survey of nearly 600 NHL players.

The NHL season was paused on March 12 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and it's currently unclear if or when the league will return this season.

Oilers coach Dave Tippett is holding a virtual press conference at 1 p.m. on Tuesday.