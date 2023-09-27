'Considerable amount of strain': Edmonton business owner struggling with mounting rent, utility prices
A small business in Edmonton says it's struggling to stay afloat as the cost of rent and power continue to increase.
Blenderz Garment Recyclers in south Edmonton is a textile recycling company that aims to give old clothes a new life.
The owner says rent has recently spiked along with extremely high electricity bills.
"Both of those costs have gone up suddenly and without warning," owner Sarah Janzen told CTV News Edmonton on Tuesday.
"That puts a considerable amount of strain on a small business especially where there aren't a lot of reserves."
Janzen said she had to choose between paying her employees or her power bill, and as a result, the businesses' power was temporarily shut off.
Thanks to community support, she was able to open her doors again on Tuesday.
PM Trudeau apologizes for Parliament's recognition of Nazi veteran during Zelenskyy visit
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered 'unreserved apologies' Wednesday for Parliament's recognition of a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War and said he has reached out to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the wake of the incident.
BREAKING
