Edmonton

    • 'Considerable amount of strain': Edmonton business owner struggling with mounting rent, utility prices

    Blenderz Garment Recyclers in south Edmonton. (Evan Klippenstein/CTV News Edmonton) Blenderz Garment Recyclers in south Edmonton. (Evan Klippenstein/CTV News Edmonton)

    A small business in Edmonton says it's struggling to stay afloat as the cost of rent and power continue to increase.

    Blenderz Garment Recyclers in south Edmonton is a textile recycling company that aims to give old clothes a new life.

    The owner says rent has recently spiked along with extremely high electricity bills.

    "Both of those costs have gone up suddenly and without warning," owner Sarah Janzen told CTV News Edmonton on Tuesday.

    "That puts a considerable amount of strain on a small business especially where there aren't a lot of reserves."

    Janzen said she had to choose between paying her employees or her power bill, and as a result, the businesses' power was temporarily shut off.

    Thanks to community support, she was able to open her doors again on Tuesday. 

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    OPINION

    OPINION New to Canada? Here's your guide to purchasing or renting your first home

    Navigating Canada's real estate market can be daunting for new immigrants, especially amid an affordable housing crisis. Personal finance columnist Christopher Liew outlines the documentation newcomers will need to rent or purchase a home in Canada, and some key expenses to budget for.

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News