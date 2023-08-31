Construction begins on new Lewis Farms recreation centre

Construction has started on a long-awaited recreation centre in Edmonton's west end.

Politicians and city officials were on hand Thursday to formally launch the building of the Lewis Farms Facility and Park, a multi-purpose project that was first proposed in 2005 and had remained as part of the neighbourhood development plan since 2007.

Located on the southwest corner of 92 Avenue and Rosenthal Way, the new rec centre will include twin ice arenas, a fitness area, an aquatic centre, a gymnasium, an Edmonton Public Library branch, and a district park with sports fields.

Design plans for the facility were first presented in 2015, with funding approved in June 2019. The project was put on hold by city council six months later but was resurrected in December 2021.

"These were some of the first suburban communities built in Edmonton and they have not had a lot of amenities," said Coun. Andrew Knack, whose Ward Nakota Isga includes the land on which the rec centre is being built. "It's been something that's been requested over and over and over and over and over again."

Last fall, city administration suggested reducing the size of the project by including just a single rink, reducing the size of a pool by half and axing the elite-level diving pool, and leaving out the library to save $58 million, but that idea was rejected by council.

"It's a place to bring people in this community together," said Coun. Sarah Hamilton of west-end Ward sipiwiyiniwak. "I think it's the only centre west of (Anthony Henday Drive), so it can serve such an important role."

The city said construction of the rec centre is expected to be complete in 2028.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Darcy Seaton