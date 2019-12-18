EDMONTON -- Edmonton's cycling and triathlon groups are celebrating council's decision to build a new velodrome while another community laments having to wait longer for a recreation centre.

Councillors voted to maintain plans to build a $112-million recreation centre with a 250-metre velodrome, which means cyclists will no longer have to train at the 42-year-old Argyll Velodrome Association.

"Frankly the facility has reached the end of its usable life," Argyll Velodrome Association Treasurer David Embury said. "The national champions, the world champions, the Olympic champions that have come out of our outdoor facility…just think of what we can do forward."

He says the new facility, scheduled to open in 2024, is "going to be fantastic."

With a velodrome and pool, the rec centre is expected to become a hub for triathlon athletes.

"The facility is the first triathlon training centre, indoor training centre outside of France. It's only the second in the world," said World Triathlon Edmonton general manager Stephen Bordeau.

Construction is slated to start in 2021.

'We've paid our time'

Last week, council postponed the previously approved Lewis Farms rec centre, saying the $321-million price tag was too much to take on at this time.

"We’ve waited a long time for us to get a facility out west," said Lewis Estate Community League President Rebecca Goldsack.

Goldsack says the YMCA in Callingwood is "way over capacity" and that the rec centre in Terwillegar is at "double of what it was supposed to hold."

"People are driving out to St. Albert, to Spruce Grove in order to use a regular swim facility."

Design plans for the Lewis Farms rec centre were first presented in 2015 and funding was approved in June 2019.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jeremy Thompson