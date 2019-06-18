

CTV News Edmonton





Edmonton City Council approved the entire $321 million in funding for the Lewis Farms recreation centre Tuesday.

A report presented to council outlined options to bring the cost down from what was set aside during the budget in the fall, including a smaller pool, removing diving boards and scaling back to a single arena.

It was determined that the cost savings were not substantial enough, so the project is going ahead as planned.

The Lewis Farms Facility and Park project was first identified in the 2005 – 2015 Recreation Facility Master Plan.

Design plans were presented at public engagement sessions beginning in 2015. The current design includes ice surfaces, an aquatic centre, gymnasiums, a fitness centre, an indoor playground and a library.