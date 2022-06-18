Contrast dye shortages for medical imaging expected until September: AHS
As a shortage of contrast dye used for medical imaging procedures continues to impact patients, Alberta Health Services does not expect challenges to be resolved until the fall.
Contrast dye materials are required for some CT scans and angiographic procedures to help differentiate structures and body tissues in images. AHS says it has secured some shipments of the dye over the "next several weeks."
Last week, the province first announced it would postpone procedures due to the worldwide supply crunch to guarantee enough dye for urgent cases.
Typically, AHS performs around 10,000 imaging scans per week, with 50 per cent requiring contrast dye.
As of Friday, approximately 2,400 patients have had their procedures delayed. AHS expects another 1,200 imaging procedures to be postponed this week.
Supply challenges are expected to persist until September, AHS says.
"Alberta Health Services continues to do all it can to limit the impact of a global shortage of contrast dye used in some imaging procedures," the health authority said on social media. "We will reschedule patients as quickly as possible."
With files from CTV News Calgary's Michael Franklin
