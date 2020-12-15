EDMONTON -- A luxury home in Edmonton that caused controversy during its development three years ago is now up for auction.

Construction of the 5,500-square foot house nestled in Mill Creek Ravine faced backlash from some residents during its approval phase in early 2018.

"A house that's this large, much larger than what was there before, that is really going to impede the enjoyment of all people using the parkland," Strathcona Community League president Maureen Duguay told CTV News Edmonton in February 2018.

One of her concerns was the home's proximity to the ravine's public path system.

"It's parkland and it's something that our community values very much," she said.

The appeals would be in vain; the land where a 1950s house sat until it was demolished in 2007 now hosts a modern six-bedroom, six-bathroom home.

The four-level house includes a tube elevator, curved staircase, smart lighting, EV vehicle charging in the garage, and a rooftop patio with views of the ravine.

It is listed for $7.4 million online with a $4.6 million auction reserve, or minimum acceptable bid.

A $100,000-bidder deposit is also required.

The auction is slated to end Dec. 18.

With files from CTV News' Angela Jung