Convicted Edmonton landlord Abdullah Shah killed Sunday
Disreputable landlord Abdullah Shah, formerly known as Carmen Pervez, was killed Sunday outside his Edmonton home.
Edmonton Police Service has confirmed Shah, 59, was found injured in the southwest part of the city and died in hospital.
Bullet holes riddle the address where Shah was found.
Police say they were called around 9:55 p.m. for a "weapons complaint" at 374 Heath Rd.
By the time CTV News Edmonton arrived on scene, a tarp had been laid over a portion of the driveway and police had taped off two houses as well as the community entrance.
Multiple bullet holes were visible in the garage, a house window and a truck parked in the driveway.
Edmonton homicide investigators are in charge of the investigation, however, police on Monday only called Shah's death "suspicious" in nature.
They said they named Shah publicly for "investigative reasons."
4RUNNER DRIVER SOUGHT
An autopsy on Shah is scheduled for Friday.
Investigators are looking to speak to the driver of a light-coloured Toyota 4Runner who was seen driving west on Heath Road right before a 911 call was made.
"I saw the car leave their house, general direction and speed toward Riverbend Road," Kimberlee Williams, who lives nearby, told CTV News.
Detectives also are asking for personal security footage and dash-cam footage from drivers in the area of Riverbend Road and Terwillegar Drive between 9:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Sunday.
Anyone with information is asked to call Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
CRIMINAL RECORD
Shah was the subject of police and public scrutiny for years after owning dozens of inner-city rental properties that were the subject of a number of raids and search warrants.
In 2019, EPS and Canada Revenue Agency officials executed search warrants at multiple addresses in Edmonton in relation to a six-month investigation into a “group of property owners that has allegedly been operating as a criminal organization.” No charges stemming from the searches were announced, but Shah was named a person of interest.
His criminal record stems back to 1983, including pleading guilty to 54 counts of fraud in a $30-million mortgage fraud case in 2008. More recently, Shah was charged in connection to a drug bust that seized nearly $100,000 worth of methamphetamine and pills in March 2016. Those charges were dropped in 2018.
Shah survived being shot at his office in August and he was due in court in June for trafficking charges.
After the incident, his lawyer said Shah's past and his work to provide housing for "hard-to-house'' people had made him a target for police.
A woman who lives near Shah's office is still worried about her safety and only agreed to speak to CTV News anonymously.
“All the derelict houses that he apparently owns and the suspicious activity that happens in and around them, those houses surround me in my neighbourhood," she said.
“It’s always sad when human life is gone and taken, and I am curious though to see how this directly impacts the crime statistics in my neighbourhood.”
10-15 SHOTS FIRED: NEIGHBOUR
A nearby resident believes he heard between 10 and 15 shots fired Sunday night.
"My wife say, 'Are you sure?' I say, 'Yeah, this is shooting," the man recalled.
Another community resident, who did not want to be named, told CTV News Edmonton she had noticed police activity but little else the night before.
"I heard a big loud noise, but I had no idea it was shots," she said of Sunday night.
She was alarmed to later learn someone had been killed.
"It's not great to have in your neighbourhood. You don't want that."
