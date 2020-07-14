EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) is warning the public about the release of convicted sexual offender Laverne Waskahat who will be living in the Edmonton area.

EPS said they believe Waskahat, 43, is at risk of committing a sexual offence against a child under the age of 16.

Waskahat is being released after serving a sentence for breaching a court order. He has a history of possessing, making and publishing child pornography.

Waskahat is under a two-year probation order and will be supervised by a probation officer.

Waskahat is under a series of court-ordered conditions:

To keep the peace and be of good behavior

Report to the Probation Officer as directed

Attend for such assessment, treatment or counselling that the supervisor considers appropriate

Reside at a residence approved by their supervisor and not to change that residence without the written approval of their supervisor

A prohibition from attending a public park, a daycare centre, a schoolground, a playground, a community centre or public swimming area where persons under the ag of 16 are present or can reasonably be expected to be present

A prohibition from seeking, obtaining or continuing any employment or becoming or being a volunteer in a capacity that involves being in a position of trust or authority towards persons under the age of 16 years

A prohibition from having any contact, including communication by any means, with a person under the age of 16, unless it is done under the supervision of a person whom the court considers appropriate

A prohibition from using the internet or other digital network, unless in accordance with conditions set by the court

A prohibition from possessing any internet capable device except as provided in the order

Anyone with information on possible breaches of conditions is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567.

More information is available on the EPS website.