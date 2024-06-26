Convicted sexual offender to live in Edmonton, police warn

Edmonton police are warning the public about the release of a convicted sexual offender into the city who they believe could offend again.

Dwayne Kequahtooway, previously known by the last name Holliger, will be living in Edmonton under several court-ordered conditions and will be managed by the Edmonton Police Service's behavioural assessment unit.

He has victimized girls and women in a sexual manner, police said.

He has also sought relationships with single mothers to offend their daughters and attempted to lure girls online.

Among the rules Kequahtooway must follow after his release is a curfew from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. during which he is also not allowed to have guests without approval.

He is not allowed near schools, daycares, playgrounds, youth and community centres, swimming pools and recreation centres.

He is also not allowed to leave the city without permission; buy, consume or possess alcohol and drugs; and have an intimate relationship without permission.

Kequahtooway was released under similar conditions in 2023.