Deadmonton returns with 3 new haunts

    The start of spooky season in Edmonton is officially underway with the launch of Deadmonton on Friday night.

    The haunted house runs throughout October and into the first week of November on 93 Avenue and 47 Street.

    Katherine Pitch, Deadmonton general manager, said additional dates were added after Halloween to accommodate anyone who missed out in the busy weeks before the holiday.

    All three haunts are new or improved this year.

    Outside, guests can visit the ruined Abbey outside for a sinister walk through a ruined graveyard.

    "The outside area is awesome," Pitch said. "We planted corn this year, so we have a little corn field back there."

    Inside, guests can tour an abandoned puppet factory or stroll through a cursed swamp.

    On Nov. 8 and 9, Deadmonton will be holding a special lights-out event for those who want to up the ante.

    "We shut off all the lights on the inside haunts, and give each group a little lighting device to go through, to make it a little scarier," Pitch said.

    Indoor events open at 6:30 p.m., but the outdoor cemetery doesn't open until darkness falls. All ages are welcome, but organizers recommend kids be at least 12 years old.

    Tickets are available on the Deadmonton website. 

