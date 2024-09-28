1 in hospital after stolen motorcycle hits pedestrian in Grande Prairie: RCMP

A person is in hospital after a hit-and-run crash involving a stolen motorcycle in Grande Prairie early Saturday morning.

RCMP said the driver was on a stolen black motorcycle when they hit a pedestrian on 96 Street near Hillcrest Avenue at around 6 a.m.

The motorcyclist was travelling at a high rate of speed when the hit the person. Afterward, the driver left the scene on foot.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital. No other details about the crash have been released.

Anyone who saw the crash or who has dash camera footage is asked to call Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700.

Anonymous tips can be given to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.