EDMONTON -- A conflict in the African nation of Ethiopia forced dozens of protestors to the streets of Edmonton on Saturday.

Fighting between Ethiopian troops and separatists in the northern Tigray region has resulted in a refugee crisis.

On Saturday, Edmontonians from Tigray and the neighbouring nation of Eretria, hoped to raise awareness of the war while calling for peace in the region.

The conflict began in early November.

Edmonton is home to more than 10,000 Eritreans and Ethiopians.