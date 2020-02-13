EDMONTON -- A local volunteer group says it has helped dozens of Edmontonians who have recently returned from China and are choosing to self-isolate.

Last week, Alberta Health urged travellers back from Hubei to stay home for two weeks. Zhou, who did not give her full name, is following that advice. She's been home for 11 days straight.

"Most of time, I just read book, watching a movie," she told CTV News Edmonton.

Zhou recently travelled to Beijing, not Hubei, but she chose to self-isolate anyway.

"To me, that's my responsibility as a Chinese-Canadian citizen. That's my responsibility to do anything good for the society."

A new group, Isolation 4 Love, is helping travellers coming home from China. The nearly 300 volunteers offer to help travellers find accommodations, transportation from the airport and to deliver groceries or food.

"Many people need help," Tony Li, one of the volunteers, said. "If anyone needs help, our group will help them.

Zhou hasn’t needed help, but the group has assisted seven families and estimates there are at least 40 people in self-isolation in Edmonton.

She says she plans to volunteer with Isolation 4 Love when her quarantine ends in three days.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, doesn’t see any issues with the group as long as it takes proper precautions.

"Albertans reaching out to help neighbours is really what Alberta is all about," Hinshaw said.

There are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Edmonton.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Dan Grummett