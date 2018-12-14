

Diego Romero, CTV Edmonton





Edmonton city council approved the capital and operational budgets Friday morning.

The city will spend more than seven billion in the next four years in new projects and existing services.

Property taxes will increase 2.6 per cent yearly until 2022—around $65 extra every year.

Most of that money will go towards the Valley Line LRT, alley renewal and the Edmonton Police Service’s budget.

