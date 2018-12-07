Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Council approves changes to Terwillegar Drive
Terwillegar residents want the city to make changes to the road to ease traffic congestion.
Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton
Published Friday, December 7, 2018 9:14PM MST
Improvements to make Terwillegar Drive an expressway from Anthony Henday to Whitemud Drive will be included in the city budget.
City council agreed Friday to borrow $112 million to turn the roadway into an expressway.
In an online post, Ward 9 Councillor Tim Cartmell said the city has considered improvements to Terwillegar Drive four times since 2001.
“I've got a copy of the 1975 transportation plan and it's mentioned in that plan. So that's a solid 40 years in some people's lives,” he said.
A draft concept plan details widening the roadway to four lanes in each direction, and adding turning lanes at all intersections, as well as smart signals.
The $112 million will fund the conceptual design for Stage 1, and planning for Stage 2.
“With a little luck, we’ll be designing through 2019, perhaps early 2020, and maybe we’ll have shovels in the ground in 2020, perhaps a little bit later—but that’s a hope,” Cartmell said.
He predicted four or five years would be needed to finish the construction.