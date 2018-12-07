

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





Improvements to make Terwillegar Drive an expressway from Anthony Henday to Whitemud Drive will be included in the city budget.

City council agreed Friday to borrow $112 million to turn the roadway into an expressway.

In an online post, Ward 9 Councillor Tim Cartmell said the city has considered improvements to Terwillegar Drive four times since 2001.

“I've got a copy of the 1975 transportation plan and it's mentioned in that plan. So that's a solid 40 years in some people's lives,” he said.

A draft concept plan details widening the roadway to four lanes in each direction, and adding turning lanes at all intersections, as well as smart signals.

The $112 million will fund the conceptual design for Stage 1, and planning for Stage 2.

“With a little luck, we’ll be designing through 2019, perhaps early 2020, and maybe we’ll have shovels in the ground in 2020, perhaps a little bit later—but that’s a hope,” Cartmell said.

He predicted four or five years would be needed to finish the construction.