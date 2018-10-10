Late Wednesday afternoon, city council voted in favour of the zoning change requested by a local developer who wants to return to 104 Street with a pair of new residential towers.

Reza Mostashari of Langham Developments presented his plan at a planning and development hearing Wednesday. Approval of the zoning change gave Langham Developments a green light for the project, which will be Mostashari’s third on the street.

“If you have a good location, the design is strong, the interiors are good,” Mostashari said. “We have a good track record.”

The latest project, dubbed Falcon 1 and 2 and which would stand south of Jasper Avenue, includes plans for towers taller than anything Langham Developments has built in the past.

“The towers are going to be 37 and 43 storeys,” Mostashari said. “We are going to start with the north tower, Falcon 1, with 300 condo units, and one floor of retail space.”

Brad Kennedy, the architect on the project told CTV News the condos in this particular development will boast larger balconies than most comparable residential buildings.

“The faceted balconies change on every single floor,” Kennedy said. “As you drive by and as you move from one area to the other, as the sun changes, you’re going to see these balconies change and shift.”

City council heard concern from downtown communities that towers could affect property values, but with approval from the city, Langham Developments plans to break ground on Falcon 1 in 2019.

Construction on the first tower could take between two-and-a-half to three years.

With files from David Ewasuk