Council ratifies new agreement that will see raises for Edmonton city workers

The City of Edmonton and a union representing city workers have officially come to an agreement on the terms of a new collective agreement.

On Wednesday, city council voted to ratify the terms of the agreement that will see Civic Service Union 52 (CSU 52) workers receive a lump sum payment of $1,000 for 2021, a 1.25-per cent increase for 2022, a two-per cent increase for 2023, and a three-per cent increase for 2024.

"I am pleased that Edmontonians will continue to receive high quality services without interruption, and thousands of staff can expect stability," Mayor Amarjeet Sohi said in a news release after the vote. "This agreement balances the needs of staff and Edmontonians, and I would like to thank the negotiating teams from the City and CSU 52 for this deal."

In addition to the pay increase, the city says the following items are also part of the new agreement:

Current CSU 52 members will receive a one-time lump sum payment of $1,000;

A 25 earned days off (EDO) option will be added to the amended hours of work and compressed hours of work options (36.9) letter of understanding;

Language acknowledging the ability for employees to request a leave of absence without pay for observing religious, cultural or ethnic observances, holidays or celebrations not already specified in the collective agreement will be added;

Addition of three days paid bereavement leave for provisional staff; and

A hybrid work commitment that includes moving the LOU into the collective agreement and removing the expiry date.

The city says work will begin immediately on implementing the agreement.

The union and the city came to the new agreement just hours before a strike was planned on March 14.

"While it's unfortunate that this process has taken this long, we are glad that it's come to a conclusion," CSU 52 president Lanny Chudyk said in a news release on March 25 after workers voted to accept the agreement.