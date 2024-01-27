Investigation underway into Friday shooting in west Edmonton motel room

Edmonton police are investigating a Friday night shooting at a west Edmonton motel.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at a motel around 151 Street and 111 Avenue shortly after 7 p.m., when they say a man and woman forced open a motel door and shot a man inside the room.

Two bullets apparently went through the suite and into a residence south of the motel.

Both suspects fled the scene on foot, police say.

Arriving officers discovered an injured man in his 30s who was transported to hospital with serious injuries. He’s now in stable condition.

No other injuries were reported.

Police believe the shooting was targeted.

“At this time, we do not believe this was a random event,” said EPS Staff Sergeant Ahmed Alkarout, in a media release. “However, when a shooting takes place in a public space such as a motel, there are always concerns for public safety and we are thankful that citizens in the community were not injured or killed in this incident.”

Investigation is underway and detectives ask that anyone with information contact them at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.