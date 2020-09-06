EDMONTON -- Alberta Health Services has sent a letter out to parents at Leo Nickerson School in St. Albert after someone at the Sigis Daycare attached to the school tested positive for COVID-19.

The letter, dated Sunday, doesn’t specify whether the case was in a student or staff member.

Parents are advised to monitor their children for symptoms and to call Health Link 811 and self-isolate if symptoms develop.

Two cases of COVID-19 were also confirmed at two Edmonton Catholic schools last week.

One was detected Wednesday at Ecole Saint-Jeanne D’Arc Elementary. Officials said the case is considered low risk.

The second was detected Friday at Louis St. Laurent Junior/Senior High School. The Catholic board said it was a student who has not been at school since last Wednesday, and is now self-isolating.