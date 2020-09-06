Advertisement
COVID-19 case found at daycare attached to St. Albert school
Leo Nickerson School in St. Albert. (Google Street View)
EDMONTON -- Alberta Health Services has sent a letter out to parents at Leo Nickerson School in St. Albert after someone at the Sigis Daycare attached to the school tested positive for COVID-19.
The letter, dated Sunday, doesn’t specify whether the case was in a student or staff member.
Parents are advised to monitor their children for symptoms and to call Health Link 811 and self-isolate if symptoms develop.
Two cases of COVID-19 were also confirmed at two Edmonton Catholic schools last week.
One was detected Wednesday at Ecole Saint-Jeanne D’Arc Elementary. Officials said the case is considered low risk.
The second was detected Friday at Louis St. Laurent Junior/Senior High School. The Catholic board said it was a student who has not been at school since last Wednesday, and is now self-isolating.