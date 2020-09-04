EDMONTON -- Cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at two Edmonton schools this week.

The Center-Nord School Board confirms a person attending École Sainte-Jeanne-d´Arc has contracted the coronavirus, but won't say if it was a student or an adult that visited the school.

A letter detailing the confirmation of the case was sent home to parents on Wednesday.

The school board says it's working with Alberta Health Services. It says the school is considered to be low risk and an outbreak has not been declared.

A school board spokesperson told CTV News there was no discussion of closing the school down and that the building is regularly disinfected.

Edmonton Catholic Schools told to CTV News it learned Friday a student at Louis St. Laurent Junior/Senior High School had tested positive for COVID-19.

The student last went to school on Wednesday between 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. A spokesperson said physical distancing was "consistently maintained while this student was at school."

The positive case is self-isolating and the school board is working with AHS.

At her daily press briefing, the province's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, said more cases of COVID-19 are inevitable as students return to classes.

"We did know that there would be cases in school, just like we've identified cases in other work places and cases in other settings," she said.

"We knew that because there's COVID circulating in the community and the school reflects the community this is something that was going to happen."

Alberta currently has 14,474 confirmed cases of COVID-19 including 1,433 active cases. The province has the highest active case count of any province in Canada adjusted for population.

The city of Edmonton currently has 2,949 total cases, including 500 active cases, the second highest active case count among Alberta cities behind Calgary's 555.