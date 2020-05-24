EDMONTON -- Alberta reported 42 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, and no new deaths. The total number of active cases in the province is now 801.

The case break down across the province is as follows:

Calgary zone: 629 active cases and 4,020 recovered

South zone: 92 active cases and 1,132 recovered

Edmonton zone: 55 active cases and 455 recovered

North zone: 20 active cases and 200 recovered

Central zone: three active cases and 95 recovered

Two active cases and 22 recovered cases in zones to be confirmed

Currently there are 69 active cases in long-term care facilities in Alberta, and 640 people have recovered.

There have been 4,015 tests completed in the last 24 hours.

Starting Monday, testing will be available for asymptomatic staff and residents of long-term care facilities and some supportive living facilities.

Non-urgent surgeries that require hospital stays will also resume.