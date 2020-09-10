EDMONTON -- Two Real Canadian Superstore locations in northern and central Alberta have reported cases of COVID-19 among staff.

One staff member at the Stony Plain Road location in Edmonton tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 9 and last worked on Sept. 3.

A staff member at Haineault Street location in Fort McMurray tested positive on Sept. 7 and last worked on Aug. 29.

One staff member at a Shoppers Drug Mart on 50th Street in Leduc tested positive on Sept. 7 and last worked on Sept. 3.

There were no reported cases in northern and central Alberta among Sobey's and Safeway locations. Save-on-Foods does not disclose cases among its staff members.

Five Albertans were reported to have died of COVID-19 on Thursday as the province reported 113 new cases.