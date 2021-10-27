COVID-19 in Alberta: 10 deaths, 645 new cases on Wednesday

EDMONTON -

Alberta reported 10 new deaths and 645 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The deaths are spread across several days and range in age from in their 30s to those over 80 years old. They bring the number of Albertans to have died due to COVID-19 up to 3,073.

Alberta is averaging about eight deaths from COVID-19 a day over the past week.

As of the end of Tuesday, there are 810 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 184 patients in intensive care units.

The province now has 8,733 active cases and a seven-day daily average of 590 infections, as both figures continue their declines over the past week.

Among all Albertans, 73.8 per cent have received one dose of vaccine and 67.3 per cent have received two or more shots.

Unvaccinated Albertans remain significantly more likely to suffer a severe outcome after contracting COVID-19, including hospitalization or death.

The next data update is scheduled for Thursday afternoon.