COVID-19 in Alberta: 11 deaths, as ICU patient count hits record high on Friday

Edmonton -

Eleven more Albertans have died due to COVID-19 as the province reported a record high number of intensive care unit patients on Friday.

The province reported 1,651 new cases, with 1,061 in hospital, including 243 in ICU.

The 14 highest ICU patient counts have all come in September.

The deaths ranged in age from indvidiuals in their 50s to those more than 80 years old and bring the province's death toll to 2,622.

Unvaccinated Albertans continue to be the large majority of the province's active cases and severe outcomes, including deaths.

Friday's update brings the number of active cases down to 20,040.

Among eligible Albertans, 82.3 per cent have received a first dose of vaccine and 73.4 per cent have had two doses.

The next data update is scheduled for Monday afternoon and will include data gathered from Friday, Saturday and Sunday.