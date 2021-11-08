COVID-19 in Alberta: 13 deaths, 1.3K new cases over the weekend

Edmonton -

Alberta reported 13 new deaths due to COVID-19 on Monday as well as 1,300 new cases, according to the province's latest data update.

Monday’s update included data from Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The deaths are spread across several days and bring the number of Albertans to have died due to COVID-19 up to 3,155.

Alberta is averaging about four deaths from COVID-19 a day over the past week.

As of Wednesday, there are 608 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 135 patients in intensive care units.

The province now has 6,387 active cases and its seven-day average of new cases is now at 453. Both values have plateaued in recent days after falling from the peak of the fourth wave in late September.

Unvaccinated Albertans remain several times more likely to suffer a severe outcome after contracting COVID-19, including hospitalization or death, compared to those who have had two doses of vaccine.

Among all Albertans, 74.4 per cent have had a first dose and 69.1 per cent of the entire population have had two shots.

The next data update is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.