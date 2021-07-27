EDMONTON -- Leading indicators in Alberta's COVID-19 pandemic continued to rise on Tuesday as the province reported 134 new cases and its highest test positivity in six weeks.

With adjustments from previous days, the province added 144 new cases.

Active cases now stand at 1,173, the highest mark since near the end of June.

More than 5,400 tests were completed, giving the province a positivity rate of about 2.54 per cent, the highest since June 14.

Both daily new cases and test positivity are considered leading indicators that hint at how the province's COVID-19 status will change over the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, hospitalizations and deaths remain stable or declining, but both are considered to be lagging indicators that follow from rising case counts and test positivity.

The province reported three new deaths on Tuesday including one person in their 30s, the 26th COVID-19 death of an Albertan under the age of 40.

The province's COVID-19 death toll now stands at 2,325.

There are 82 Albertans getting treatment for COVID-19 in hospitals across the province, including 21 in intensive care units.

Alberta lifted most public health restrictions on July 1 in hope that vaccination rates would suppress future cases.

Approximately 75.5 per cent of eligible Albertans have received at least one dose of vaccine while 63.9 per cent of those eligible have received a second dose.

The next data update is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.