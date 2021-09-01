COVID-19 in Alberta: 1st death under 20, as hospitalization, ICU counts rise to record highs Wednesday

EDMONTON -

Alberta has recorded its first COVID-19 death in a person under 20 as the province deals with record-high patient counts in hospital and intensive care units.

The death of a person aged 10-19 years old from the Central Zone was one of 20 reported Wednesday, bringing the number of Alberta deaths due to COVID-19 up to 2,594.

Alberta Health's COVID-19 page shows the age range of deaths is 18-107.

There are now 1,040 COVID-19 patients in hospital, including 230 in ICU: both pandemic-high numbers.

The province reported 1,336 new cases Wednesday with the active case count sitting at 20,304

Unvaccinated Albertans continue to make up the majority of new and active case as well as hospitalized patients and deaths.

Among eligible Albertans, 81.8 per cent have received a first dose of vaccine and 73.3 per cent have had two doses.

The next data update is scheduled for Thursday afternoon.