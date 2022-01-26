COVID-19 in Alberta: 22 more deaths as hospitalization records continue to fall

Nine of Alberta’s top 10 highest counts of hospitalized patients have come this January, according to the province’s latest data update released on Wednesday.

Tuesday’s report of 1,377 COVID-19 patients in hospital was revised to a pandemic-high 1,443 on Wednesday.

The province’s latest COVID-19 hospitalization patient count stands at 1,418 as of Wednesday afternoon but will likely be revised upwards in the coming days.

That 1,418 also includes 109 patients in intensive care units, the same number as the end of last week.