COVID-19 in Alberta: 30 more deaths as province adds 2K weekend cases

Edmonton -

Alberta's COVID-19 death toll rose by 30 over the weekend as the province reported 2,181 new cases on Monday.

The latest update covers data from Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The deaths are spread across several days and range in age from 30s to over 80 years old. They bring the number of Albertans to have died due to COVID-19 up to 2,976.

Alberta is averaging about 11 deaths from COVID-19 a day over the past week.

As of Monday, there are 981 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 225 patients in intensive care units.

Saturday's total of 985 represents the first time there's fewer than 1,000 coronavirus patients in hospital since Sept. 20.

The province now has 12,302 active cases and a seven-day average of 777 infections: both figures have fallen over recent weeks.

Unvaccinated Albertans continue to be much more likely to suffer a severe outcome after contracting COVID-19, including hospitalization or death.

The next data update is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.