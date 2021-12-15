COVID-19 in Alberta: 456 new cases, 3 more deaths as Omicron count grows by 10

Alberta identified 456 new cases of COVID-19 as well as 10 more cases of the Omicron variant, according to the province’s latest data update.

Three more deaths were also reported. The individuals ranged in ages from in their 70s to more than 80 years old. Now, 3,286 Albertans have died due to COVID-19.

Of the 10 new Omicron cases, seven were in the Calgary Zone, two were in the Edmonton Zone and one was in the South Zone, the area’s first case of the variant.

The Edmonton and Calgary zones are significantly bigger than the cities themselves.

Variant cases are identified through a second screening done after an initial positive test for COVID-19. The time needed for that further screening means the new Omicron cases are likely from several days ago.

There are now 362 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, including 71 in intensive care units.

Among all Albertans, 78.2 per cent have now had at least one dose of vaccine, and 72.3 per cent of the entire population has had a second dose.

More than 95,000 doses of vaccine have now been administered to children between the ages of five and 11.

Unvaccinated Albertans remain significantly more likely to suffer a severe outcome after contracting COVID-19, including hospitalization or death.

Alberta’s next data update is scheduled for Thursday afternoon.